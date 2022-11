Not Available

This autobiographical video, in which the filmmaker reveals his homosexuality to his mother, explores the awkward situation of being ‘out' to friends but closeted to family. Prompted by the deaths of his father and best friend, Salvo returns to his native Venezuela to ‘come out' to his mother. In this intimate dialogue she discusses her preconceptions, fears and love, and he reveals childhood memories, adolescent thoughts and fears, and affirms his present loving relationship.