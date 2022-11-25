Mama Mama Jagoan

Not Available

Myrna, whose husband just passed away, struggling with depression. She just found her purpose once again when she received a postcard from Monang, her son which ran away from home because of conflicts with his father. Accompanied by two of her best friends, Dayu and Hasnah, Myrna decided to search for Monang in Bali, with the postcard as their only clue of Monang's whereabouts. Once they arrived in Bali, they realized it is not easy to find Monang, they had many unfortunate events which lead them to jail, until they have arguments with each ocher which caused their life-long friendship breaking apart. Will Myrna succeeded to find Monang? How will their friendship stands?