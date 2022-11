Not Available

MAMA RWANDA is the story of two women mixing the wit of motherhood with the spirit of entrepreneurship to overcome extreme poverty. Drocella, a village wife, and Christine, a city widow, represent a new generation of women business-owners transforming post-genocide Rwanda into one of the top ten fastest growing economies in the world. A modern tale of the work/life balancing act, MAMA RWANDA illuminates the remarkable lives of two working mothers in the developing world.