MAMA SAID, PAPA SAID, I LOVE YOU is a 1985 Tagalog-language Comedy Musical motion picture written and directed by Mike Relon Makiling. Mama said, papa said, i love you stars Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, Joey De Leon, Helen Gamboa, Dina Bonnevie, Eileen Macapagal and Geancarlo. It was released on 1st May 1985.