Do we really know our parents? Fourteen-year-old Anouk suddenly discovers another side to her mother during an observation workshop that she carries out in the insurance company where her mother works. An immersion week in the company's adult world, with its little compromises and many cowardly acts, which soon put a seal on her young life. Between an initiation, rift, and assuming responsibility for the first time, the experience is a form of adieu to childhood.