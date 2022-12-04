Not Available

At the twilight of her life, Mamang struggles against the senility and dementia of old age to be with her son Ferdie, who she suspects is set to teach and leave for another province. But as she grapples further, the more her condition worsens until she is haunted by the ghosts of her past. As she battles to drive them away, she starts reliving her bygone years, with visions that slowly turns into her reality. In the end, she is forced to decide between staying sane or letting her mind go in what has now become a labyrinth of memories.