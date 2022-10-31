Not Available

Fifteen years ago, Violy Langit (Eugene Domingo), an owner of a small funeral parlor, learns that she is suffering from a medical condition that requires her to undergo a hysterectomy. All her life, she’s wanted to have children, and she realizes that she has to do it before the procedure. But Violy has no man in her life – no husband, no boyfriend, no suitors. She seeks the help of her gay best friend, Mandy (John Lapus). Out of pity and love for Violy, Mandy offers his boyfriend, Carlo (Diether Ocampo) to serve as a sperm donor.