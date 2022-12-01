Mamba Negra: The Sound and The Fury of São Paulo

Not Available

Mamba Negra is a collective of artists/activists with a strong LGBT and feminist component, where rave culture and social resistance come together bringing to life vibrant and eclectic anti-establishment parties. The documentary takes us along the hypnotic spaces of São Paulo's underground scene, the streets of downtown filled by Carnival and the collective's headquarters, and through the intimate revelations of the collective's key members offers an insight into a group at the margins who strives to stitch together the open wounds of a society that tries to kill diversity.