Not Available

Mambattiyan is a 2011 Tamil action film directed by Thiagarajan, starring his son Prashanth as the titular character.[1] The film, also starring Meera Jasmine, Prakash Raj, Vadivelu and Mumaith Khan in other pivotal roles, is a remake of the 1983 Tamil blockbuster of the same title that starred Thiagarajan himself and Saritha