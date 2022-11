Not Available

The news of the death of Franco has a special resonance in the family of Florentina. Fiorentina communicates to the rest of the family a story far more important than the general's death: her husband Emiliano (Fernando Fernan-Gomez), who had been left for dead in the civil war, is alive. During the Franco dictatorship has remained hidden beneath the pylon is in the courtyard of the house.