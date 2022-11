Not Available

This movie tells the story of Mami Jarum who is a snobbish person and thinks that her family is perfect and should be an example to other people. She also has the habit of looking for other people's mistakes and spreading the news. Mami Jarum has 2 daughters, Shiqah & Syafinaz, and a sister named Bee, who is married to an older guy, Piee. The conflicts starts when she finds out that her family is not that perfect after all.