In this sequel, Mami Jarum has turned over a new leaf, but there is a new threat in the neighbourhood - Mami Jarum Junior (Rita). This time, it's Rita's turn to stir things up with her busy gossiping activities and she turns to Chombee to spread all the gossips. Rita even makes up stories on how Mami Jarum badmouthed Chombee before this and this results in a big fight between them. In between her gossiping activities, Rita still finds the time to look for a life partner for Chombee's son, Zaid and not forgetting, one for herself too. Meanwhile, Dato' Meera is also having problems with his two wives, Datin Nora and Syiqah. What will happen to them?