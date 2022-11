Not Available

This Superhit Punjabi Movie (1984) was the Debut Film of Popular Punjabi Singer & Actor Gurdas Maan and is a musical Love Story. The film has all the ingredients of a commercial movie like Romance, Comedy, Action and Melodious Music. It was the biggest grosser of Year 1984 and is still adored by Movie Lovers Worldwide, especially the fans of Gurdas Maan and Daljeet Kaur.