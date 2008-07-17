Mamma Mia!

Set on an idyllic Greek island, the plot serves as a background for a wealth of ABBA hit songs. Donna, an independent, single mother who owns a small hotel on the island is about to let go of Sophie, the spirited young daughter she's raised alone. But Sophie has secretly invited three of her mother's ex-lovers in the hopes of finding her father.
|Meryl Streep
|Donna
|Pierce Brosnan
|Sam Carmichael
|Amanda Seyfried
|Sophie
|Colin Firth
|Harry Bright
|Stellan Skarsgård
|Bill
|Julie Walters
|Rosie
