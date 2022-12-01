Mammoth Cave National Park

Not Available

Featuring the amazing picture and sound quality that only DVD can offer, this fully-narrated video lets you enter into the beautiful world of Mammoth Cave and learn its story. From the enchantment of Frozen Niagara to amazing subterranean waterways, you'll explore the best of Mammoth. Your video expedition includes highlights of the Historic Tour and Frozen Niagara Tour, plus the Wild Cave Tour. See Gothic, Boone and Cleaveland Avenues, Broadway, Mammoth Dome, Crystal Lake, Echo River, River Styx, the Rotunda and saltpeter mines. Park Rangers explain the important role of water in this complex maze of tubes and passageways. See eyeless fish and cave crickets and learn how the fragile aquatic habitats are explored.