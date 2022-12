Not Available

A group of scientists from the Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), led by Innokentiy Pavlov, with the support of residents of the Alaikhovsky ulus, in early June 2019, went to the northern tip of Kotelny Island of the Novosibirsk Islands archipelago in the Arctic. The goal is to extract fragments of a mammoth carcass in the intertidal zone of the Arctic Ocean.