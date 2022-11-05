1930

Mammy

  • Music
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 25th, 1930

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

Mammy features Al Jolson as the star of a travelling minstrel show, appearing in a small Southern town. Jolson falls in love with an actress in the troupe (Lois Moran), but she loves another. One of Jolson's fellow minstrels (Lowell Sherman) is shot backstage, and it is assumed thanks to several plot convolutions that Jolson is guilty of the deed.

Cast

Louise DresserMother Fuller
Lois MoranNora Meadows
Lowell ShermanBilly West
Hobart BosworthMeadows
Tully MarshallSlats
Mitchell LewisHank Smith

View Full Cast >

Images