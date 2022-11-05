Mammy features Al Jolson as the star of a travelling minstrel show, appearing in a small Southern town. Jolson falls in love with an actress in the troupe (Lois Moran), but she loves another. One of Jolson's fellow minstrels (Lowell Sherman) is shot backstage, and it is assumed thanks to several plot convolutions that Jolson is guilty of the deed.
|Louise Dresser
|Mother Fuller
|Lois Moran
|Nora Meadows
|Lowell Sherman
|Billy West
|Hobart Bosworth
|Meadows
|Tully Marshall
|Slats
|Mitchell Lewis
|Hank Smith
