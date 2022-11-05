Man and Humanity

Not Available

Munish and JK were friends, bound together in many ways. JK has helped Munish in his education, a trip to England for higher education and has now made him Engineer-in-charge for his prestigious dam project. JK's brother Ravi is engaged to Munish's sister. But these bonds of friendship are severely tested when Munish finds out that JK's vast empire is not built on totally honest business practices and refuses to support him. JK interprets Munish's behavior as avenging the fact that JK loves his girl, Meena, and expects Munish to give way for him in return for his favours. But Munish knows otherwise. He knows that though he loves JK dearly and would sacrifice his life, his love for him, he will not compromise on his principles. How will the conflict between emotion and principle be resolved? Will Munish have to choose between his heart and his conscience?