Out of the dark - this is true for this film both on the story level and in terms of production. A hard-boiled thriller with a high-concept twist set in Berlin, Man from Beirut follows a blind hitman, Momo, as he tries to survive after his emotions have compromised the outcome of his latest „cleaning job“: He encounters a young girl in the wrong place at the wrong moment, but can’t pull the trigger this time - and finds himself on the run alongside fellow hitman Kadir. To make it out of the Berlin night alive, the killer has to turn against an army of former friends and new foes.