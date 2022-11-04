1958

Man from God's Country

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 8th, 1958

Studio

Allied Artists Pictures

Dan Beattie gives up his lawman job to move further west and rejoin his old war buddy Curt Warren in the town of Sundown. At first mistaken for a railroad agent by Beau Santee, a Sundown businessman who wants to keep the railroad away from his town, Dan is nearly killed by Santee's henchman, Mark Faber. Dan discovers that his old pal Curt works for Santee. Even after learning Dan's true identity, Santee considers him trouble and plots to get rid of him. With the help of Curt's son Stony, Dan tries to get Curt to take a stand on the right side of the law.

Cast

George MontgomeryDan Beattie
Randy StuartNancy Dawson
Gregg BartonCol. Miller
Kim CharneyStony Warren
Susan CummingsMary Jo Ellis
James GriffithMark Faber

View Full Cast >

Images