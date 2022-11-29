Man in a Barrel

Not Available

Set in Camp John Hay in Baguio City, this experiment , based on a true account, occupies the liminal spaces between narrative and documentary to recount a conflict involving American servicemen and a recalcitrant Igorot. Along the way, it performs a detournement and unconcealment of World War 2 newsreels and the vulgar iconography propagated by colonial propaganda. It features the conversation of an American documentarist-narrator and an Igorot with a mysterious identity whose voices fuse as one.