Short - Based on David Shrigley's graphic novel 'Man in a Room'. A man in his room wants to live a decadent life and ignore people and the rules of God. He lays in bed, gets drunk and telephones prostitutes. His only friends are a Spider that dances in his ceiling and a Rat that watches him form a hole in the wall. One day a strange apparition will demand him to change his life and save himself. - Noah Britton, Jordan Valdez, Coco Young