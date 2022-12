Not Available

In an attempt to get his life together, Ryan, a slacker in his mid-20s, gets a temp data entry job in a soul-crushing cubicle farm. He volunteers to pull an all-nighter to finish a time-sensitive project for the company. But late at night, alone in the office, Ryan discovers a dying, disheveled man hiding above the ceiling tiles. He's a former employee, the guy Ryan's essentially replacing, and he needs help...