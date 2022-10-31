Not Available

Man in Fear

    Anthony Fox is a very paranoid man. Fleeing a coach crash, he wanders the streets; he's bloodied and desperate, trusting no-one, switching food orders and behaving erratically. Anthony finally walks into a suburban Police Station and approaches the world weary Desk Sergeant. In a cracked voice he tells him that people are trying to kill him... by accident. When the disbelieving Policeman sighs and asks him their motive, he cryptically replies 'Art'...

    		Luke TreadawayAnthony Fox
    		Tim HealySergeant Brown
    		James LanceGilchrist

