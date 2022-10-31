Man in Fear

Not Available

Anthony Fox is a very paranoid man. Fleeing a coach crash, he wanders the streets; he's bloodied and desperate, trusting no-one, switching food orders and behaving erratically. Anthony finally walks into a suburban Police Station and approaches the world weary Desk Sergeant. In a cracked voice he tells him that people are trying to kill him... by accident. When the disbelieving Policeman sighs and asks him their motive, he cryptically replies 'Art'...