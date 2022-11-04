1953

Man in the Attic

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 22nd, 1953

Studio

Panoramic Productions

London, 1888: on the night of the third Jack the Ripper killing, soft-spoken Mr. Slade, a research pathologist, takes lodgings with the Harleys, including a gloomy attic room for "experiments." Mrs. Harley finds Slade odd and increasingly suspects the worst; her niece Lily (star of a decidedly Parisian stage revue) finds him interesting and increasingly attractive. Is Lily in danger, or are her mother's suspicions merely a red herring?

Cast

Constance SmithLily Bonner
Frances BavierHelen Harley
Rhys WilliamsWilliam Harley
Sean McCloryConstable #1
Leslie BradleyConstable #2
Lester MatthewsChief Insp. Melville

View Full Cast >

Images