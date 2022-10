Not Available

A beautiful and thoroughly modern young French women, Francoise, gets involved with an Israeli agent working in Libya. The agent is exposed and in order to save his life, he has to be smuggled out of the country in a trunk ("valise"). Francoise and the agent get through a lot of turbulent adventures, in the process of which the thoroughly liberated young woman also seduces a Libyan agent and an Egyptian officer, who also fall wildly in love with here.