Man Jeete Jag Jeet

Gurmeet Kaur is a kind-hearted, compassionate and devout Sikh woman who lives with her widowed father, and teaches children in a make-shift outdoor school. Her life changes drastically when two men abduct her and take her to the hideout of the region's most feared bandit, Sardar Bakhel Singh. Her freedom curtailed, forced to live in a dark cave, watched day and night by male bandits, some of who would like to get more than physically intimate with her, she will soon find out the real reason behind her abduction.