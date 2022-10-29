Not Available

This is a hilarious story of Man Laksa, a young man, who sells the famous rice noodle to make a living. Man Laksa dreams of marrying the girl of his dreams - the beautiful daughter of the village's head. Luck smiles down on him when a talent show is held in his village to collect a donation for one of the villagers who recently lost his home to a fire. Man Laksa sees this competition as an opportunity to sell his laksa and propose to the girl in question. However, when the show's artists pull out at the last minute, Man Laksa realises that his dream might not come true; not unless he can replace the organiser of the show, and pull off a fantastic event for everybody. Only then can Man Laksa succeed in marrying the queen of his heart.