In 1976, Welsh rock group Man called it quits (but later reunited) and decided to record their last days with performances at London's Roundhouse -- all captured in this video souvenir, which includes interviews with the band. Drummer Terry Williams, guitarist Deke Leonard, keyboardist Phil Ryan and bassist John McKenzie join founding member Mickey Jones for "Let the Good Times Roll," "7171-551," "C'Mon," "Born with a Future" and more.