What makes Falcon Exclusive Gus Mattox tick? What makes his dick hard and turns him on the most? Find out the answers when he gets to design all of his own sex scenes and choose his own partners. Man Made takes you on a personalized tour of Gus' sexual psyche: from a sensual one-on-one romp to a raunchy gang bang in a sleazy backroom.Starring Falcon Exclusives Gus Mattox, Brad Patton and Joe Sport, Falcon favorites Arpad Miklos, Lane Fuller, Joel Drake, Troy Punk, Corbin Michaels and Bryce Pierce, and newcomers Holden Grey and Marc Williams, Man Made is a non-stop Gus Mattox fantasy cum true. From mild to wild and back again, will Gus ever be satisfied? Watch Man Made and find out...