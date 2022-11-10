Not Available

A man with a bald head visits a specialist and places an order for an especially strong hair tonic. Late in the evening a messenger is dispatched with the tonic to the purchaser, but, through error, delivers to wrong flat. The contents of bottle, however, are drained by the male contingent of the family and water substituted therefore. Later on we see our friend applying the water to his head and giving liberal massage, but the soil remains as unfertile as ever. Our other friend, however, meets with better results, and he is soon covered with a luxuriant growth of hair. He is exhibited as a man monkey and, playing his part well, proves quite a drawing card with the ladies, when his wife, who is acting as his keeper, proves competent and administers to him a flogging, and one of the feminine members of the affair also comes in for an ample share. (Gaumont catalogue)