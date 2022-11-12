Man must pay

Not Available

Marina, the wife of the head of a large company, finds out that her beloved husband, Mikhail, is cheating on her. Offended by betrayal, the woman decides to part with her husband, although for her this is a very difficult step. She leaves only a high-rise apartment and a bank account for herself in a large amount. Marina is also a business woman, not some kind of housewife: she runs a large advertising company Bagira and plans to buy another agency. But suddenly she has a competitor - a young businessman Sergei Belykh.