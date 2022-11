Not Available

A man reevaluates his life. Étienne, a married writer, gives a lift to a young hitchhiker called Rudy who is mixed up with a gang of thugs. Étienne takes a liking to Rudy and brings him home, where a strong homoerotic attraction soon develops between them. Étienne also tries to extricate Rudy from his dangerous life in the streets, and seems ready to go to any lengths to achieve this goal..