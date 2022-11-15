Not Available

The remastered version of Ezra Soiferman's hit Canadian documentary "Man of Grease", originally released in 2000, about now-retired Cosmos chef Tony Koulakis. Experience Montreal legend Tony Koulakis and his 11-seat greasy-spoon, Cosmos, famous for cholesterol-loaded breakfasts since 1967. Filmmaker and loyal customer Ezra Soiferman takes a loving glimpse at Tony's one-of-a-kind eatery and its devoted patrons. Follow "The God of the Potatoes" as he nervously places his beloved Cosmos in the trust of his children and returns to the mythical sun-drenched Greek island where he was born, for his first vacation in 32 years. Will Tony retire in Crete or return to Canada to keep clogging our arteries? With original score by Socalled, edited by Mika Goodfriend. Screened at eight film festivals and nominated for a Quebec Jutra Award for Best Documentary in 2001. Shown 46 times across 7 TV networks. You can skip breakfast - but you can't miss this movie.