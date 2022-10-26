1973

Man of La Mancha

  • Action
  • Music
  • Adventure

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

February 2nd, 1973

Studio

PEA

In the sixteenth century, Miguel de Cervantes, poet, playwright, and part-time actor, has been arrested, together with his manservant, by the Spanish Inquisition. They are accused of presenting an entertainment offensive to the Inquisition. Inside the huge dungeon into which they have been cast, the other prisoners gang up on Cervantes and his manservant, and begin a mock trial, with the intention of stealing or burning his possessions. Cervantes wishes to desperately save a manuscript he carries with him and stages, with costumes, makeup, and the participation of the other prisoners, an unusual defense--the story of Don Quixote.

Cast

Peter O'TooleDon Quixote De La Mancha / Miguel de Cervantes / Alonso Quijana
Sophia LorenDulcinea / Aldonza
James CocoSancho Panza / Cervantes' Manservant
Ian RichardsonThe Padre
Harry AndrewsThe Innkeeper / The Governor
John CastleSanson Carrasco / The Duke

