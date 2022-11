Not Available

“The Prostitute”, “The Addict”, “Gay Man”, “The Bitch” are the titles of 75-year-old recreational poet Slobodan Stevanović’s most popular poems. And popularity – in the Serbian provinces just like everywhere else – is measured by click figures. Slobodan and his son Bojan send his works into the world via YouTube. Poetry conquers new spaces, while the tube TV set in the old space next door is flickering and the “cevapcici “are frying.