Man Of Vendetta

  • Drama
  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

iLoveCinema

One day, Hye Lin, the five-year old daughter of a devoted pastor, Joo Young Soo, is kidnapped. Pastor Joo, who has a rock solid faith in God at this time, prays wholeheartedly for her safe comeback, but she does not return. Eight years later, Joo Young Soo, who now does not believe in God and leads a completely secular life, receives a call. Hye Lin is still alive and is with the kidnapper. Joo Young Soo’s resolute attempt to rescue his daughter begins...

Cast

Kim So-hyunJoo Hye-Rin
Park Joo-miPark Min-Kyoung
Kim Myung-minJoo Young-Soo
Uhm Ki-joonChoi Byeong-Chul
Lee Byung-joonDetective Koo
Ahn Seo-hyun Joo Hye-rin (young)

