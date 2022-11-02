Not Available

Man of Violence

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Pete Walker Film Productions

Moon (Michael Latimer) is a mercenary who joins forces with two crooked cops in an attempt to steal 90 million dollars in gold from an Arab country decimated by political chaos. Sex, violence and mayhem accompany the group of double-crossing heavies who covet the purloined loot. A bevy of females willingly submit to seduction, and a sadistic homosexual murderer trails Moon and his malevolent gang for the gold in this compelling crime drama.

Cast

Luan PetersAngel
Derek AylwardNixon
Maurice KaufmannCharles Grayson
Derek FrancisSam Bryant
Kenneth HendelHunt
George BelbinBurgess

View Full Cast >

Images