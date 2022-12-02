Man On Bike

Not Available

With a makeshift workshop in his back garden, David looks like any other middle aged dad with a sad hobby. But as this short documentary from the Northern Film School reveals, David has darker, more profound reasons to spend so much time in the shed. Following a terrible accident and several weeks in a coma, David fights his fears day-in, day-out: polishing, fixing and rebuilding, finding his way through the darkness. A documentary film from Yorkshire about life, death, and bicycles; a film about what pushes us beyond.