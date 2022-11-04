Not Available

Man on Horseback

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

It's medieval times. Kohlhaas merchants with horses. When going to the local fair to sell his horses, is forced by a noble to leave him part of the merchandise as payment for traveling through his land, promising to give it back when the fair is over. When he returns, the horses are almost dead, and the man refuse to respond, so Kohlhass begins to fight unsuccesfuly against the injustice. (TCM.com)

Cast

David WarnerMichael Kohlhaas
Anna KarinaElisabeth Kohlhaas
Thomas HoltzmannMartin Luther
Michael GothardJohn
Anita PallenbergKatrina
Kurt MeiselKanzler

