Man on Twink brings together legendary Director Dominic Ford and his hung superhunks Tommy Defendi & Landon Conrad with Helix Studios own power bottom twinks for a series of dynamic fantasy scenes based on each models’ deepest sexual desires. From seducing a hunky stranger at the art gallery to putting the moves on an older man in the doctor's office, the Helix Boys live out their ultimate secret fantasies in these hard pounding dream sequences that leave both the mature muscle studs and the smooth young boys drenched in Man & Twink cum.