Macdonald Carey heads the cast as gun-slinging drifter "Maybe" Smith, whose Colt .44 pistol and shooting skills are put to the test shortly after his arrival in the New Mexico frontier town of Dusty Flats. After outdrawing wanted outlaw Buckstorm Corley (Ken Lynch) in the saloon, Smith finds himself up against the entire corrupt Corley clan -- who've been running roughshod over the fearful townsfolk for years.