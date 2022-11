Not Available

It is the year 2027 and the world has suffered an unspecified socio-economic catastrophe. The aftermath is so severe that even major cities are reduced to apocalyptic wastelands where food water and shelter are scarce. A scavenger named Gilles along with his teenage son try to find their way amongst the desolate remnants of Paris. All the while they must avoid capture outside the strict, daily curfew enforced by the masked agents of a shadow government and their ferocious dogs.