Man Sewel Datang KL

Osman, called Man by his friends, is a young man with a devil-may-care attitude who travels to the city of Kuala Lumpur with only some cash given by his mother Maimon, which are the only assets that his father left them with. In Kuala Lumpur, Man stays with his village friend, Salim, who teaches him a lot about city life. It is through Salim that Man meets Nadia, an ex model. However, Man fails to see that Nadia is only looking for a boy toy to buy her expensive gifts. Eventually Man's assets run dry and he is forced to work odd jobs in order to fund his living. Will Man ever be able to pick himself up and adapt to the harsh city life or will he fall victim like so many people before him, who fail to see beyond the superficial?