Whether at work or at play, when real men get too close, the sparks begin to fly. The man-on-man magnetism takes over and the temperatures rise to a boiling point. Worshipping each others rugged bodies, these men ignite their passions and blow off some hot naked steam. Man to Man Heat 2 is a sweat-flying, eye-popping, all-male sexual inferno. Warning: for those who like it hot! All scenes are from the Colt Vault and have just now been released for the very first time on video. All scenes are pre-condom and absolutely guaranteed for your satisfaction.