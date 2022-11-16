Not Available

Come for the men... stay for the Man Tricks. Confident and secure and brimming with sexuality, a Colt man is the untamed essence of male desire. Just below that handsome and rugged demeanor are an urge so strong and a desire that runs deep. A Colt man knows what he needs, and he knows he needs to get it from another Colt man. Award-winning director John Rutherford brings you the hot and heavy hook ups... the passionate man-on-man encounters... and the hedonistic pleasures of men.