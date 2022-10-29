Man Who Cried for Revenge

Not Available

Davy Flannigan (Steffen) lost all his memory of what happened during the war because he was double crossed and shot in the head. When he returns to his hometown Dixie, he's wanted for war crimes. Judge Kellog (Berger) poses as his friend and tries to help him uncover the conspiracy, but Kellog is a liar, and Davy sets out for bandit Hackett's hideout. Hackett, so Kellog told him, took his wife Lisa (Galli) and is behind the whole thing. His path covered with bodies, Davy finds out the truth.