Man & Witch

Three Mysterious Curses, two lost souls... and one incredibly difficult dance. A lowly goatherd seeks out a reclusive witch to break the evil enchantment that has long kept him from taking a wife. When he completes the three impossible trials the witch prescribes, the man earns the hand of the legendary Princess, only heir of the Old King of the Cursed Kingdom. But when he arrives at the altar with a perfect fairytale ending hanging in the balance, both the goatherd and mysterious witch who helped transform him into the perfect eligible bachelor find that there is one enchantment they can't figure out how to break... true love.