Man with the Gun

A stranger comes to town looking for his estranged wife. He finds her running the local girls. He also finds a town and sheriff afraid of their own shadow, scared of a landowner they never see who rules through his rowdy sidekicks. The stranger is a town tamer by trade, and he accepts a $500 commission to sort things out.
|Robert Mitchum
|Clint Tollinger
|Jan Sterling
|Nelly Bain
|Karen Sharpe
|Stella Atkins
|Henry Hull
|Marshal Lee Sims
|Emile Meyer
|Saul Atkins
|John Lupton
|Jeff Castle
