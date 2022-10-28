1955

Man with the Gun

  • Western

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

November 4th, 1955

Studio

Formosa Productions

A stranger comes to town looking for his estranged wife. He finds her running the local girls. He also finds a town and sheriff afraid of their own shadow, scared of a landowner they never see who rules through his rowdy sidekicks. The stranger is a town tamer by trade, and he accepts a $500 commission to sort things out.

Cast

Robert MitchumClint Tollinger
Jan SterlingNelly Bain
Karen SharpeStella Atkins
Henry HullMarshal Lee Sims
Emile MeyerSaul Atkins
John LuptonJeff Castle

