Mana Tahan

Written specifically for the three comedians from the group, "Warung Kopi Prambors" (often shortened into "Warkop"), and the dangdut singer, Elvy Sukaesih, the film is an entertaining mix between comedy and dangdut music. Indro and Dono both arrive from out of town. They meet on the train and they find out that they both are applying to the same university in Jakarta. They also share the same lodging house, owned by Rahayu Effendi, where they meet Kasino and Nanu. The group’s trademarks are the comedy styles of Java, Batak and Betawi. They keep these styles in the film to evoke laughter. In the lodging house where they all live, they also meet Elvy Sukaesih, the sexy housemaid.